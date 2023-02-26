The Michigan Wolverines' (21-7) Big Ten schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) at Kohl Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolverines score an average of 75 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 73.3 the Badgers give up to opponents.
  • Michigan is 18-2 when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
  • Michigan has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
  • The Badgers score 68.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.4 the Wolverines allow.
  • Wisconsin is 8-12 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • Wisconsin has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.
  • The Badgers shoot 41.5% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.
  • The Wolverines make 47.3% of their shots from the field, 10.1% lower than the Badgers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2023 @ Iowa L 91-61 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/20/2023 Rutgers W 88-62 Kohl Center
2/23/2023 @ Northwestern W 64-57 Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/26/2023 Michigan - Kohl Center

