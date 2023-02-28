The Milwaukee Bucks (43-17) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they prepare for a Tuesday, February 28 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (34-26) at Barclays Center, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 104-101 victory against the Suns in their last game on Sunday. Jrue Holiday totaled 33 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Knee 31.3 12 5.4 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.2 2.3 0.5

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks average 114.9 points per game, just two more points than the 112.9 the Nets allow.

Milwaukee has a 29-4 record when scoring more than 112.9 points.

The Bucks have been putting up 118.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 114.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee knocks down 14.4 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.9 more than its opponents (11.5).

The Bucks rank 12th in the league by averaging 112.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.1 points per 100 possessions.

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5 227.5

