The Milwaukee Bucks (43-17) will try to extend a 14-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (34-26) on February 28, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee has a 27-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.

The 114.9 points per game the Bucks put up are only two more points than the Nets give up (112.9).

Milwaukee has a 29-4 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are putting up 118.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 110.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, Milwaukee is allowing 1.1 fewer points per game (110.7) than in away games (111.8).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this year, sinking 14.4 threes per game, compared to 14.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36.9% three-point percentage at home and a 35% mark in road games.

Bucks Injuries