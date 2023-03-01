Oddsmakers have listed the Marquette Golden Eagles (17-8) with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

On Saturday, February 18 at 3:00 PM ET, the Golden Eagles take on the St. John's Red Storm in a home game.

Golden Eagles NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Marquette Team Stats

This year, the Golden Eagles have an 11-2 record at home and a 4-5 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In Big East action, Marquette is 10-6, compared to a 7-2 record outside of the conference.

Marquette ranks 164th in the nation with 65.8 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 43rd with 58.0 points allowed per contest.

Marquette Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-8 | Q2 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

4-8 | 3-0 | 5-0 | 5-0 Marquette has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

Marquette has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

