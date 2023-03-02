A battle featuring one of the top teams in the Western Conference versus one of the worst is set for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, when the second-place Dallas Stars (32-16-13) visit the 15th-place Chicago Blackhawks (21-34-5).

You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW to see the Blackhawks attempt to hold off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/22/2023 Stars Blackhawks 4-3 CHI
11/23/2022 Stars Blackhawks 6-4 DAL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have given up 215 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks' 148 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Max Domi 60 18 31 49 43 47 53.6%
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Seth Jones 50 6 21 27 46 40 -
Taylor Raddysh 60 14 12 26 23 26 55.6%
Philipp Kurashev 59 8 16 24 20 37 43.3%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have conceded 158 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Stars' 196 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Stars have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 61 35 39 74 47 45 0%
Roope Hintz 53 26 27 53 28 17 52.1%
Jamie Benn 61 24 29 53 31 37 60%
Joe Pavelski 61 14 37 51 37 25 52.7%
Miro Heiskanen 58 8 35 43 44 37 -

