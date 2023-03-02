Green Bay vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (25-4) and Wright State Raiders (8-23) going head to head at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 80-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Phoenix secured a 70-64 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 80, Wright State 53
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix defeated the Cleveland State Vikings (No. 63-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 64-49 win on February 23 -- their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Phoenix are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
- Green Bay has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 63) on January 14
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 18
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 126) on December 14
- 56-46 over Northeastern (No. 138) on November 25
- 73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 139) on November 18
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix's +426 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.6 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 52.9 per contest (seventh in college basketball).
- With 67.2 points per game in Horizon action, Green Bay is scoring 0.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.6 PPG).
- Offensively, the Phoenix have fared better at home this year, averaging 69.9 points per game, compared to 67.2 per game in road games.
- At home, Green Bay is giving up 5.3 fewer points per game (50.3) than in away games (55.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Phoenix have been scoring 65.1 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 67.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
