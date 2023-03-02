Thursday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (27-4) and the Milwaukee Panthers (11-18) at Wolstein Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-53 and heavily favors Cleveland State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Panthers enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-58 victory over Robert Morris on Tuesday.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 73, Milwaukee 53

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

On December 1 against the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 59-52 victory at home.

The Vikings have tied for the 77th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 17

55-54 over Boise State (No. 183) on November 27

64-34 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 256) on February 23

65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 282) on December 31

76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on November 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Milwaukee Performance Insights