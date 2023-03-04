The Marquette Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3 Big East) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 7-12 Big East) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) matchup.

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends

Marquette is 18-10-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times this season.

St. John's (NY) has covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, 12 out of the Red Storm's 27 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Marquette's national championship odds (+3000) place it 12th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.

The Golden Eagles have experienced the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +16000 at the start of the season to +3000.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

