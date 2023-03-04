Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) and St. John's Red Storm (22-7) matching up at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Eagles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Golden Eagles' last outing on Monday ended in a 98-80 victory against DePaul.
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, St. John's (NY) 60
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Golden Eagles beat the No. 9 UConn Huskies, 59-52, on February 8.
- The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 34th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Red Storm are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 15/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18
- 98-80 at home over DePaul (No. 65) on February 27
- 72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 65) on January 4
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles have a +238 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game, 168th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.5 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball.
- In Big East action, Marquette has averaged 1.7 fewer points (64.0) than overall (65.7) in 2022-23.
- The Golden Eagles average 68.9 points per game at home, and 60.8 on the road.
- Marquette is allowing fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than away (63.0).
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles are posting 62.1 points per contest, compared to their season average of 65.7.
