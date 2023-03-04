The St. John's Red Storm (22-7) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 65.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 59.4 the Red Storm allow.
  • When Marquette gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 19-5.
  • Marquette is 17-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.
  • The 66.1 points per game the Red Storm score are 8.6 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (57.5).
  • St. John's (NY) has a 21-3 record when scoring more than 57.5 points.
  • St. John's (NY) has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.7 points.
  • This year the Red Storm are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Golden Eagles give up.
  • The Golden Eagles make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Red Storm's defensive field-goal percentage.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 Creighton L 55-44 Al McGuire Center
2/25/2023 @ Xavier W 58-46 Cintas Center
2/27/2023 DePaul W 98-80 Al McGuire Center
3/4/2023 St. John's (NY) - Mohegan Sun Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.