The Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson Allen included, face the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Allen, in his last time out, had 20 points in a 133-130 loss to the 76ers.

In this piece we'll break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.7 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.8 Assists -- 2.4 1.8 PRA -- 16.5 15.4 PR 11.5 14.1 13.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.8



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 101.9 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 113.2 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards have given up 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

Giving up 23.8 assists per contest, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are eighth in the league, giving up 11.7 makes per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 29 3 3 2 1 0 1 1/1/2023 26 13 5 8 3 0 1

