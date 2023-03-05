The Milwaukee Bucks, Pat Connaughton included, take the court versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 4, Connaughton produced in a 133-130 loss versus the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Connaughton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Pat Connaughton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 6.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 5.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 14.3 13.5 PR 12.5 13 12.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Pat Connaughton Insights vs. the Wizards

Connaughton has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 5.9% and 4.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Connaughton is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Connaughton's Bucks average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Wizards concede 113.2 points per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.8 assists per game.

Giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Pat Connaughton vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 32 11 2 2 3 0 0 1/1/2023 29 10 3 0 2 0 2

