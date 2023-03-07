Gonzaga vs. Portland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WCC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) and the Portland Pilots (22-8) at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Gonzaga squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Bulldogs enter this contest following a 79-64 win against BYU on Monday.
Gonzaga vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Gonzaga vs. Portland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gonzaga 69, Portland 63
Gonzaga Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs defeated the No. 23-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 73-72, on November 21, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
- Gonzaga has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
- The Bulldogs have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (12).
Gonzaga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-72 over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 21
- 79-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on November 19
- 71-59 on the road over SFA (No. 55) on December 1
- 63-53 at home over Portland (No. 61) on February 11
- 73-66 on the road over Portland (No. 61) on January 14
Portland Schedule Analysis
- The Pilots' best win this season came in a 66-60 victory on November 24 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.
- Portland has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 over Houston (No. 76) on November 24
- 61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 101) on February 27
- 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 101) on December 19
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 119) on February 2
- 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 119) on January 7
Gonzaga Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 72.8 points per game to rank 51st in college basketball while giving up 59.4 per outing to rank 60th in college basketball) and have a +414 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Gonzaga averages fewer points per contest (72.1) than its overall average (72.8).
- The Bulldogs are scoring 71.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 74.2 points per contest.
- Gonzaga is giving up 53.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (63.9).
- The Bulldogs have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 69.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.8 points fewer than the 72.8 they've scored this year.
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots put up 69.7 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (114th in college basketball). They have a +228 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.
- Portland scores more in conference action (70.7 points per game) than overall (69.7).
- The Pilots are scoring more points at home (71.1 per game) than away (68.0).
- Portland concedes 58.7 points per game at home, and 67.4 on the road.
- The Pilots are scoring 67.2 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 2.5 fewer points than their average for the season (69.7).
