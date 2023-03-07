Grayson Allen's Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 117-111 win over the Wizards, Allen totaled 11 points.

Now let's examine Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.7 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.8 Assists -- 2.4 1.8 PRA -- 16.5 16.2 PR 12.5 14.1 14.4 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.0



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Magic

Allen is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

Allen is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Allen's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 101.9 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 113.7 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Magic have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Magic allow 25.8 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 13 makes per contest, 26th in the league.

Grayson Allen vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 28 12 5 4 4 0 2

