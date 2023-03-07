The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Holiday, in his most recent game (March 5 win against the Wizards) put up 19 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Holiday, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.9 23.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.5 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.8 PRA 29.5 32.3 35.4 PR 22.5 25 27.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.3



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Jrue Holiday has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.5 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 113.7 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Magic are seventh in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic have allowed 25.8 per contest, 19th in the league.

The Magic give up 13 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 28 23 4 9 1 0 0 12/5/2022 35 17 8 10 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.