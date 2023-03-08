How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) will square off against the No. 12 seed Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at United Center, beginning at 6:30 PM.
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- Wisconsin is 10-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 89th.
- The Badgers put up an average of 65.2 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 69.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- When Wisconsin allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 14-10.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Wisconsin is scoring fewer points at home (64.9 per game) than on the road (67.9).
- The Badgers are giving up fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than away (72.2).
- Beyond the arc, Wisconsin makes fewer treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (9.1), and makes a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (39.1%) too.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 87-79
|Crisler Center
|3/2/2023
|Purdue
|L 63-61
|Kohl Center
|3/5/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 71-67
|Williams Arena
|3/8/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|United Center
