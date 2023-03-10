The No. 1 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (26-6, 17-3 Big East) will square off in the Big East tournament against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-7, 13-7 Big East) on Friday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Marquette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Marquette vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. UConn Betting Trends

Marquette has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this year.

UConn has put together a 21-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Sportsbooks have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +16000 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 36th-biggest change.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.