The No. 1 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (26-6, 17-3 Big East) will square off in the Big East tournament against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-7, 13-7 Big East) on Friday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Marquette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Marquette Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-4.5) 146.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-4) 147 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-3.5) 146.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UConn (-3.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Marquette vs. UConn Betting Trends

  • Marquette has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Golden Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this year.
  • UConn has put together a 21-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +16000 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 36th-biggest change.
  • Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

