Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Kings - March 13
The Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) and the Sacramento Kings (40-26) are slated to play on Monday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Monday, March 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
Bucks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bucks fell to the Warriors on Saturday, 125-116 in OT. Brook Lopez scored a team-high 19 points (and contributed one assist and seven rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brook Lopez
|19
|7
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Khris Middleton
|19
|3
|5
|4
|0
|3
|Jrue Holiday
|18
|9
|8
|1
|1
|4
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo is tops on the Bucks with 31.2 points per game (fourth in league) and 11.9 rebounds (third in league), while also averaging 5.5 assists.
- Jrue Holiday paces his team in assists per game (7.3), and also puts up 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Lopez is averaging 15.3 points, 1.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
- Bobby Portis is averaging 14.0 points, 1.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen puts up 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brook Lopez
|21.3
|7.5
|1.6
|0.5
|3.1
|2.1
|Jrue Holiday
|18.3
|4.0
|7.3
|0.4
|0.3
|2.6
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|12.7
|5.5
|3.4
|0.2
|0.5
|0.4
|Bobby Portis
|10.5
|7.6
|1.0
|0.2
|0.1
|0.9
|Khris Middleton
|10.1
|3.5
|4.2
|0.9
|0.0
|1.0
