Jrue Holiday and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 11, Holiday posted 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 125-116 loss versus the Warriors.

In this article, we look at Holiday's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.7 22.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.5 Assists 7.5 7.3 8.0 PRA 31.5 32.1 34.8 PR 24.5 24.8 26.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.4



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Kings

Holiday is responsible for attempting 14.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Holiday's Bucks average 102.2 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Kings have conceded 118.3 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

The Kings concede 41.8 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings have allowed 26.3 per game, 28th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 35 31 5 6 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.