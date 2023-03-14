The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Holiday, in his last time out, had 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 133-124 win over the Kings.

In this article, we look at Holiday's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.5 19.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.6 Assists 6.5 7.3 8.1 PRA 29.5 31.9 32.1 PR 22.5 24.6 24 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Suns

Holiday has taken 15.6 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 14.3% and 14.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Holiday is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Holiday's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.2.

The Suns are the fourth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 111.3 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.3 assists per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

The Suns concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 35 33 4 5 4 0 1

