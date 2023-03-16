Texas vs. Colgate: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) battle on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 7:50 PM.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.
Texas vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Texas vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Colgate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-12.5)
|148.5
|-1000
|+625
|BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-12.5)
|149
|-975
|+675
|DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Texas (-13.5)
|147
|-1250
|+750
|PointsBet
Texas vs. Colgate Betting Trends
- Texas has put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' 34 games this season have hit the over.
- Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Raiders' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Texas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1400.
- Texas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Colgate Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500000
- Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much better (60th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (109th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Colgate has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
