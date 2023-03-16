A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 9-seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) take the court against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The matchup begins at 12:15 PM, on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Maryland matchup.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: CBS

West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Trends

West Virginia has covered 17 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 21 out of the Mountaineers' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Maryland has put together a 20-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Terrapins games have gone over the point total 12 out of 31 times this season.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate West Virginia lower (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (23rd-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Mountaineers' national championship odds up from +20000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 41st-biggest change.

The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Maryland Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Terrapins' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).

Maryland's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

