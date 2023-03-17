How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana shoots better than 40.3% from the field, it is 21-7 overall.
- The Hoosiers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 138th.
- The Hoosiers average 9.3 more points per game (75) than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).
- When Indiana scores more than 65.7 points, it is 18-5.
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
- Kent State is 21-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 103rd.
- The Golden Flashes score 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers allow (68.5).
- Kent State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 75 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Indiana has fared better in home games this season, scoring 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Hoosiers surrender 65.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.2 away from home.
- When playing at home, Indiana is sinking 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (4.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.3%).
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- Kent State averages 83.9 points per game at home, and 68.3 on the road.
- In 2022-23 the Golden Flashes are giving up 0.5 more points per game at home (65.7) than on the road (65.2).
- Beyond the arc, Kent State knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) too.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Michigan
|W 75-73
|Assembly Hall
|3/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 70-60
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Penn State
|L 77-73
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Kent State
|-
|MVP Arena
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 76-57
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Akron
|W 79-73
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Toledo
|W 93-78
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/17/2023
|Indiana
|-
|MVP Arena
