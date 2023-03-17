Marquette vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) matching up at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 64-62 win for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.
The Golden Eagles fell in their last matchup 81-52 against UConn on Sunday.
Marquette vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Marquette vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' best win of the season came in a 59-52 victory versus the No. 7 UConn Huskies on February 8.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Bulls have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-52 at home over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 8
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18
- 57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +219 scoring differential overall. They put up 65 points per game (181st in college basketball) and give up 57.9 per outing (36th in college basketball).
- Marquette has averaged 1 fewer points in Big East play (64) than overall (65).
- At home the Golden Eagles are putting up 68.9 points per game, 8.1 more than they are averaging on the road (60.8).
- Marquette is allowing fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than away (63).
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles are scoring 60.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than their season average (65).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.