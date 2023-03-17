Marquette vs. Vermont: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45 PM. The contest airs on CBS.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup in this article.
Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Marquette vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Vermont Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-10.5)
|143.5
|-650
|+450
|DraftKings
|Marquette (-10.5)
|143
|-580
|+440
|PointsBet
|Marquette (-10.5)
|145.5
|-625
|+450
Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Trends
- Marquette has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season have hit the over.
- Vermont has covered 18 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this year, 15 out of the Catamounts' 29 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Marquette is 10th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Golden Eagles have experienced the 35th-biggest change this season, improving from +16000 at the beginning to +2000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
