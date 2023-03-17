Friday's contest at Nationwide Arena has the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) taking on the Vermont Catamounts (23-10) at 2:45 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 77-68 win for Marquette, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Vermont projects to cover the 10.5-point spread in its matchup against Marquette. The total is listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -10.5

Marquette -10.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -650, Vermont +450

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marquette vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Vermont 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Vermont

Pick ATS: Vermont (+10.5)



Vermont (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 19-11-0, and Vermont's is 17-11-0. The Golden Eagles are 15-15-0 and the Catamounts are 14-14-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 152.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total. Marquette is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Vermont has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +318 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per outing (194th in college basketball).

The 28.4 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 333rd in the country, and are 4.3 fewer than the 32.7 its opponents pull down per contest.

Marquette connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (149th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per game its opponents make at a 35.2% rate.

The Golden Eagles put up 101.8 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball).

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 10.5 (45th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.9.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.