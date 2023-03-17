Friday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the Vermont Catamounts (23-10) at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Marquette squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:45 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Vermont is projected to cover the spread (10.5) versus Marquette. The two sides are expected to exceed the 143.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -10.5

Marquette -10.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -650, Vermont +450

Marquette vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Vermont 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Vermont

Pick ATS: Vermont (+10.5)



Vermont (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Marquette is 19-11-0 against the spread, while Vermont's ATS record this season is 17-11-0. A total of 15 out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and 14 of the Catamounts' games have gone over. The teams average 152.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total. Marquette is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while Vermont has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +318 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per contest (194th in college basketball).

The 28.4 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 333rd in the nation, and are 4.3 fewer than the 32.7 its opponents grab per outing.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (150th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.2%.

The Golden Eagles' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 89.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 129th in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (45th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.9 (29th in college basketball).

