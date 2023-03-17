The NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) against the Vermont Catamounts (23-10) at 2:45 PM ET. The Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek and the Catamounts' Robin Duncan are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Marquette vs. Vermont

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Marquette's Last Game

Marquette won its previous game against Xavier, 65-51, on Saturday. Kolek led the way with 20 points, and also had eight rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Kolek 20 8 3 3 0 2 David Joplin 12 4 0 0 0 3 Kam Jones 11 5 4 1 1 0

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek leads his team in assists per contest (7.6), and also puts up 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Oso Ighodaro leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.9), and also averages 11.4 points and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Kam Jones puts up 15 points and 2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.5 rebounds, shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper posts 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

David Joplin puts up 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)