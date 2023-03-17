A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) play against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The contest starts at 2:45 PM.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.

Marquette has a 23-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 333rd.

The Golden Eagles put up 79.9 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Catamounts give up.

Marquette is 24-5 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Marquette has fared better in home games this year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles are surrendering 71.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 73.7.

Marquette is draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

