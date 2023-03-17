How to Watch Marquette vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) play against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The contest starts at 2:45 PM.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.
- Marquette has a 23-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 333rd.
- The Golden Eagles put up 79.9 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Catamounts give up.
- Marquette is 24-5 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Marquette has fared better in home games this year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles are surrendering 71.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 73.7.
- Marquette is draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 72-70
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|UConn
|W 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Xavier
|W 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Nationwide Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.