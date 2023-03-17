The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45 PM. Marquette is favored by 10.5 points in the matchup, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup when filling out your brackets. The point total in the matchup is 143.5.

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -10.5 143.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points 20 times.

The average total in Marquette's outings this year is 150.5, 7.0 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Eagles have put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread.

Marquette has won 16, or 94.1%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Marquette has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Marquette, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.

Marquette vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 20 66.7% 79.9 152.9 70.6 137.2 150.1 Vermont 8 28.6% 73 152.9 66.6 137.2 136.9

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

The Golden Eagles have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

The 79.9 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 13.3 more points than the Catamounts allow (66.6).

When Marquette scores more than 66.6 points, it is 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 19-11-0 4-6 15-15-0 Vermont 17-11-0 1-0 14-14-0

Marquette vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits

Marquette Vermont 16-1 Home Record 13-1 8-4 Away Record 9-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

