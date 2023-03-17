An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest begins at 12:40 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: truTV

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Xavier has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 20 out of the Musketeers' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Kennesaw State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this season.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Xavier is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), but only 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.

The Musketeers have had the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.

The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Kennesaw State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +300000

+300000 While our computer ranking puts Kennesaw State 121st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 58th.

Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

