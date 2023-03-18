The No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) are 8.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) on Saturday at 9:40 PM on TBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket. The point total is set at 144.5 for the matchup.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 144.5

Alabama vs Maryland Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Crimson Tide have compiled a 20-12-0 record against the spread.

Alabama has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite 16 times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Crimson Tide.

Maryland's ATS record is 20-11-0 this season.

The Terrapins have been listed as an underdog of +350 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Maryland has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 21 65.6% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8 Maryland 7 22.6% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama vs Maryland Insights & Trends

Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Crimson Tide have gone over the total five times.

Maryland is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Terrapins have gone over the total five times.

The Crimson Tide record 19.4 more points per game (82.6) than the Terrapins allow (63.2).

When Alabama scores more than 63.2 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

The Terrapins put up an average of 70.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 68.7 the Crimson Tide allow.

Maryland is 12-4 against the spread and 17-0 overall when it scores more than 68.7 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0 Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland 15-0 Home Record 16-1 9-3 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

