The Arizona Coyotes (26-32-11) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-6) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+. The Coyotes have won three games in a row.

The Blackhawks are 3-6-1 in the past 10 contests, scoring 26 total goals (four power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 13.3%). They have allowed 27 goals to their opponents.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Saturday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-145)

Coyotes (-145) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-1.6)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 24-38-6 this season and are 8-6-14 in overtime contests.

Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks registered only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has 10 points (4-9-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 31 times, earning 43 points from those matchups (20-8-3).

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 18 games this season and has recorded 13 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-6-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 53 games. The Blackhawks finished 18-31-4 in those contests (40 points).

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 27th 2.78 Goals Scored 2.51 32nd 24th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 32nd 25.8 Shots 26.6 31st 31st 35.9 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 22nd 19.8% Power Play % 16.7% 28th 24th 76.1% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+

ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

