The Toronto Raptors (35-36) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) after losing three straight road games. The Bucks are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -8.5 234.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 27 of 70 games this season.

The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 228.6, 5.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 40-30-0 ATS this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 46 out of the 57 games, or 80.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Milwaukee has won 11 of its 14 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 80% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Raptors Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 27 38.6% 116.2 229.1 112.4 224.5 226.6 Raptors 23 32.4% 112.9 229.1 112.1 224.5 223.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (57.1%). It has covered 20 times in 35 games at home and 20 times in 35 games on the road.

The 116.2 points per game the Bucks record are only 4.1 more points than the Raptors give up (112.1).

When Milwaukee totals more than 112.1 points, it is 31-12 against the spread and 36-7 overall.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Bucks and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 40-30 7-11 36-34 Raptors 36-35 0-0 40-31

Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Raptors 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 31-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-14 36-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-12 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 25-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-17 32-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-17

