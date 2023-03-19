Fiserv Forum is where the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) and Toronto Raptors (35-36) will match up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pascal Siakam are players to watch for the Bucks and Raptors, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks dropped their previous game to the Pacers, 139-123, on Thursday. Antetokounmpo led the way with 25 points, and also had nine rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 25 9 5 1 0 0 Jrue Holiday 19 7 11 1 1 2 Bobby Portis 16 9 0 0 2 0

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is tops on his team in both points (31.4) and rebounds (11.9) per game, and also posts 5.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday paces his squad in assists per contest (7.3), and also averages 19.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez posts 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis averages 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen is posting 10.7 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 22.8 7.6 4.4 0.5 0.6 0.6 Brook Lopez 18.5 6.6 1.8 0.7 2.7 2 Jrue Holiday 15.3 4.4 7.6 0.6 0.5 1.8 Khris Middleton 12.5 2.5 4.7 0.8 0.1 1.3 Bobby Portis 10.7 7.5 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.9

