Marquette vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) look to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 5:15 PM.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup.
Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-2.5)
|140.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Marquette (-2.5)
|141
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Marquette (-2.5)
|140.5
|-140
|+120
Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Marquette has compiled a 21-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Golden Eagles games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.
- Michigan State is 15-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 30 times this year.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1600
- Marquette's national championship odds (+1600) place it 12th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 13th-best.
- The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have jumped from +16000 at the start of the season to +1600, the 36th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The Spartans' national championship odds have improved from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 71st-biggest change among all teams.
- Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
