Marquette vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday at 5:15 PM.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup.
Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-2.5)
|140.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Marquette (-2.5)
|141
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Marquette (-2.5)
|140.5
|-140
|+120
Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Marquette has compiled a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Golden Eagles games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.
- Michigan State is 15-15-0 ATS this year.
- In the Spartans' 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Oddsmakers rate Marquette higher (12th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Golden Eagles have had the 36th-biggest change this season, improving from +16000 at the beginning to +1800.
- The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- The Spartans have experienced the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4500.
- With odds of +4500, Michigan State has been given a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
