The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday at 5:15 PM.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Marquette has compiled a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.

Michigan State is 15-15-0 ATS this year.

In the Spartans' 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Oddsmakers rate Marquette higher (12th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Golden Eagles have had the 36th-biggest change this season, improving from +16000 at the beginning to +1800.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Spartans have experienced the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4500.

With odds of +4500, Michigan State has been given a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.