The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday at 5:15 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-2.5) 141.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Marquette (-3) 141.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Marquette has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Michigan State has covered 15 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1500), Marquette is 10th-best in the country. It is two spots below that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have improved from +16000 at the start of the season to +1500, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.

Marquette has a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.