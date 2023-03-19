Sunday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) against the Michigan State Spartans (20-12) at Nationwide Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-71 in favor of Marquette. Game time is at 5:15 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 141.5 total.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -145, Michigan State +120

Marquette vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)



Marquette (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Marquette's record against the spread this season is 20-11-0, while Michigan State's is 15-14-0. The Golden Eagles are 15-16-0 and the Spartans are 16-13-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 150.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total. Marquette has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in the past 10 contests. Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 79.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per outing (185th in college basketball). They have a +335 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Marquette records 28.4 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 32.5 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.1 boards per game.

Marquette connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc (124th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.1%.

The Golden Eagles rank 11th in college basketball by averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 128th in college basketball, allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (40th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (32nd in college basketball).

