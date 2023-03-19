Tyler Kolek and A.J Hoggard are two players to watch on Sunday at 5:15 PM ET, when the Marquette Golden Eagles match up with the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Marquette's Last Game

Marquette won its most recent game against Vermont, 78-61, on Friday. Kam Jones was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kam Jones 19 4 2 1 0 3 Oso Ighodaro 14 5 5 0 1 0 David Joplin 12 2 3 0 0 2

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek is tops on the Golden Eagles at 7.5 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 13.1 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.

Oso Ighodaro is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.9), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jones puts up 15.1 points and 2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is putting up 12.4 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

David Joplin averages 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)