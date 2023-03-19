The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) will take to the court against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Marquette is a 2.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 5:15 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 140.5.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 5:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Marquette -2.5 140.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

  • Marquette and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 22 of 31 games this season.
  • Marquette's games this year have an average point total of 150.2, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 20-11-0 this season.
  • This season, Marquette has won 17 out of the 18 games, or 94.4%, in which it has been favored.
  • Marquette has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from Marquette, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Marquette 22 71% 79.9 150.2 70.3 137.5 149.9
Michigan State 13 44.8% 70.3 150.2 67.2 137.5 137.4

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

  • Marquette has gone 10-0 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Three of Golden Eagles' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • The Golden Eagles score 79.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 67.2 the Spartans give up.
  • When Marquette scores more than 67.2 points, it is 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Marquette 20-11-0 11-9 15-16-0
Michigan State 15-14-0 5-6 16-13-0

Marquette vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits

Marquette Michigan State
16-1 Home Record 12-2
8-4 Away Record 4-7
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0
8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6
79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69
11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

