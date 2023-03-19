The Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) face the Stetson Hatters (17-13) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

This season, Milwaukee has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.

The Hatters are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 35th.

The Panthers' 78.3 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 73.3 the Hatters give up.

Milwaukee has a 15-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

Milwaukee is putting up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.3).

At home, the Panthers concede 70.1 points per game. Away, they give up 77.5.

Milwaukee sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).

Milwaukee Schedule