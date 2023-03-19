Wisconsin vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) take on the Liberty Flames (27-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Liberty matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Wisconsin vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
Wisconsin vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 14-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.
- Liberty is 19-13-0 ATS this year.
- In the Flames' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
