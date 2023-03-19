Top Wisconsin Players to Watch vs. Liberty - March 19
Tyler Wahl is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET, when the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) match up with the Liberty Flames (27-8) at Kohl Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV
Wisconsin's Last Game
In its previous game, Wisconsin topped Bradley on Tuesday, 81-62. Steven Crowl scored a team-high 36 points (and chipped in one assist and nine boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Steven Crowl
|36
|9
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Max Klesmit
|16
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Connor Essegian
|14
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
Wisconsin Players to Watch
Crowl is tops on the Badgers with 12.3 points per contest and 7.0 rebounds, while also averaging 2.5 assists.
Wahl posts 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.
Chucky Hepburn paces his team in assists per game (2.9), and also averages 11.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Connor Essegian is averaging 12.0 points, 0.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Max Klesmit puts up 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Wisconsin Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Wahl
|10.4
|7.5
|3.4
|1.2
|0.5
|0.2
|Steven Crowl
|12.7
|7.2
|2.0
|0.3
|0.6
|0.9
|Connor Essegian
|14.1
|4.3
|0.6
|0.5
|0.1
|1.7
|Max Klesmit
|10.4
|2.7
|1.3
|0.9
|0.2
|1.8
|Chucky Hepburn
|9.6
|2.6
|2.3
|0.9
|0.0
|1.5
