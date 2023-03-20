How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Having won five straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|Avalanche
|3-2 CHI
|10/12/2022
|Avalanche
|Blackhawks
|5-2 COL
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 242 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 173 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|69
|20
|13
|33
|26
|30
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|59
|10
|21
|31
|54
|44
|-
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|68
|14
|13
|27
|38
|46
|41.1%
|Philipp Kurashev
|68
|9
|16
|25
|23
|42
|44.1%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 188 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 221 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|57
|30
|58
|88
|34
|36
|44.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|68
|46
|37
|83
|33
|48
|46%
|Cale Makar
|55
|16
|45
|61
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|68
|14
|30
|44
|17
|23
|48.7%
