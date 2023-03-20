Green Bay vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (28-6) and Green Bay Phoenix (28-5) squaring off at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 67-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their last game on Thursday, the Phoenix earned an 84-52 victory over Niagara.
Green Bay vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 67, Green Bay 65
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix captured their signature win of the season on February 23 by claiming a 64-49 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, the No. 63-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Falcons have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (nine).
- Green Bay has 18 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 63) on February 23
- 82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 63) on January 14
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 80) on December 18
- 73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 116) on November 18
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 120) on December 14
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix have a +478 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. They're putting up 68.5 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and are giving up 54 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Green Bay is putting up fewer points (67.2 per game) than it is overall (68.5) in 2022-23.
- The Phoenix are scoring more points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (67.2).
- At home, Green Bay gives up 50.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 55.6.
- While the Phoenix are putting up 68.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 69 a contest.
