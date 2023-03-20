The Charlotte 49ers (19-14) play the Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.

This season, Milwaukee has a 15-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.

The 49ers are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 35th.

The Panthers score an average of 78.6 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 62.5 the 49ers give up.

Milwaukee has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

At home, Milwaukee averages 84.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.3.

The Panthers concede 70.1 points per game at home, and 77.5 on the road.

Milwaukee knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).

