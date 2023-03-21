How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (21-14) look to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, Wisconsin has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.1% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 305th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 75th.
- The Badgers put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 66.4 the Ducks give up to opponents.
- Wisconsin is 14-8 when giving up fewer than 71 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Wisconsin averages 66.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 67.9.
- The Badgers allow 60.7 points per game at home, and 72.2 away.
- Wisconsin sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (32.7%).
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Ohio State
|L 65-57
|United Center
|3/14/2023
|Bradley
|W 81-62
|Kohl Center
|3/19/2023
|Liberty
|W 75-71
|Kohl Center
|3/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.