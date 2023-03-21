Wisconsin vs. Oregon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 21
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (21-14) and the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) play at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no set line.
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Badgers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of the Badgers' 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).
- Wisconsin is 13-16-0 ATS this year.
- Oregon has been more successful against the spread than Wisconsin this year, recording an ATS record of 14-16-0, as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|71
|136.7
|66.4
|130.4
|137.2
|Wisconsin
|65.7
|136.7
|64
|130.4
|129.6
Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends
- Wisconsin has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Badgers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Badgers score only 0.7 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Ducks allow (66.4).
- When it scores more than 66.4 points, Wisconsin is 5-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
|Wisconsin
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits
|Oregon
|Wisconsin
|15-5
|Home Record
|11-6
|4-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.5
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
